Recent statements and actions of Russian forces indicate that the Russian Federation, and its leader in particular, are not ready to conduct negotiations or make concessions. Vladimir Putin is clearly preparing for a protracted war. This is stated in the Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment of the U.S. Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

In particular, ISW analysts point out that recently information about the mining and possible blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), the preparation of mobilization and conscription for military service has been increasingly distributed in the Russian information space, an information basis for the withdrawal of troops from the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region is being created, which presumably indicates that Moscow is not looking for ways to quickly resolve the conflict. Vladimir Putin's recently declared martial law in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine confirms the intentions of the Russian dictator to create conditions for increasing Russia's combat capability over the winter and well into 2023.

Recently, the president of the Russian Federation signed a decree on the creation of a "coordination council" under the government to "strengthen coordination of federal executive branch organs and the federal subjects’ executive branch organs" during the war in Ukraine. Thus, the head of the Kremlin is preparing the basis for the transition of the country's economy to military rails and the possible introduction of martial law.

Russian military observers and military bloggers respond approvingly to the latest decisions of the state leadership and note that these steps should have been implemented in the spring to avoid the currently existing problems with logistics and supply. They also see this as a clear intention to continue military actions, because a diplomatic settlement of the conflict would not require such steps.

"Putin continues to show his willingness to pay a high price in domestic discontent to pursue a military resolution of the war he initiated on his terms, showing through his actions a marked disinterest in any serious concessions or ceasefire negotiations that could lead to sustainable peace," the ISW said in its daily operational update.