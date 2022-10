For War In Ukraine, Wagner PMC Already Recruited More Than 20,000 Russian Prisoners - Media

The Wagner private military company has recruited more than 20,000 prisoners of Russian colonies and prisons to participate in the war against Ukraine.

The head of the ‘Sitting Russian’ fund Olga Romanova said this to the Russian edition ‘Agency’.

According to her, a week ago the total number of prisoners recruited by the Wagner PMC militants was about 15,000 people.

The rapid increase in the number of recruited prisoners, according to Romanova, is due to the fact that the Wagnerites began to engage in recruitment in correctional institutions in the eastern part of Russia. Prior to this recruitment mainly took place in prisons in the European part of the country.

In addition, the Wagner PMC militants allegedly began to recruit citizens of the countries of the former USSR who are in Russian prisons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of July this year, Russian media began to report that the Wagner PMC militants were recruiting prisoners of colonies and prisons to participate in the war.

Prisoners are allegedly offered cash payments as well as granting amnesty after six months of fighting.

Already in early August, it became known that the Wagnerites were able to recruit about 1,000 prisoners, and information also appeared about the first losses among them.

We also reported that the Ukrainian military captured a recruited Russian prisoner, he spoke about how he was sent to fight in Ukraine.