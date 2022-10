The military leadership of the Russian Federation continues the practice of attracting foreign mercenaries to its units. This, among other things, is stated in the operational update of the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the current data of the Ukrainian General Staff, Moscow continues to recruit militants in one of the countries of the Middle East. Russia also resumed its search for weapons for use in the war against Ukraine.

The General Staff also notes that Russian civilians increasingly remain dissatisfied with the so-called "partial mobilization."

"The level of dissatisfaction with the actions of the military leadership by the civilian population of the Russian Federation is growing. In particular, due to mobilization, which still continues in remote regions, despite the official announcement of its completion," the report said.