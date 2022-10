Pontoon crossing and several air defense systems of the Russian army were hit by aircraft and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Friday.

This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian aviation for the day struck 16 blows on the positions of the Russian occupiers. The defeat of three strongholds and ten areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the enemy was confirmed.

Also, the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit three positions of the location of anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russians.

In turn, units of artillery and missile forces on Friday hit a control point of Russian troops and an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

Recall that earlier the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that on October 20 they struck a pontoon crossing that the Russians built near the damaged Antonivskyi Bridge in occupied Kherson.

Russian propaganda immediately stated that civilians were allegedly killed in the shelling.

In response to this, the AFU emphasized that the strike on the crossing was carried out after the start of the curfew imposed by the invaders, which means that there could not be civilians at the crossing.

Later, Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi said that as a result of the AFU strike on the crossing, Russian propagandist Oleg Klokov was killed. Several other propagandists were injured.