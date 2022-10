Former member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction Oleksandr Hranovskyi, suspected of organizing a corruption scheme at the Odesa Portside Plant (OPP; 99.57% belong to the state), is outside Ukraine.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in anti-corruption bodies.

"He is not in Ukraine, abroad," the source said.

At the same time, the anti-corruption bodies did not specify which country Hranovskyi is in.

The ex-MP was informed of the suspicion in absentia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) informed Hranovskyi about the suspicion of organizing a corruption scheme that caused damage to the Odesa Portside Plant in the amount of UAH 93.3 million.