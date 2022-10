Air Defense Forces Shoot Down Number Of Missiles Flying To Kyiv - Klitschko

Air defense forces shot down several missiles in the Kyiv Region that flew to the capital.

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Several missiles flying to Kyiv were shot down in the region by air defense forces," Klitschko said.

At the same time, the City Mayor recalled the need to save electricity and the need to understand the limitations of its supply.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians on Saturday launched missile attacks on energy facilities in the Kirovohrad and Volyn Regions.