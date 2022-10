The Ukrenergo National Energy Company introduces a temporary restriction on electricity consumption in Kyiv and 10 regions.

This is stated in the message of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On October 22, the rashists launched another missile attack on the energy facilities of the main networks of the western regions of Ukraine. The scale of damage is comparable or may exceed the consequences of the attack on October 10-12. Repair crews of the Ukrenergo NEC will begin restoration, as soon as rescuers of the State Emergency Service eliminate the consequences of missile attacks... Also, power supply restrictions in Kyiv, the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad Regions have to be applied," the message says.

It is noted that consumer restrictions are necessary to reduce the load on the networks and avoid repeated accidents after the power grids were damaged by terrorist missile attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 21, Ukrenergo imposed a temporary restriction on electricity consumption in Kyiv, the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr Regions.

Ukrainians in the evening hours of October 20 reduced electricity consumption by 5.4% compared to October 19.