AFU Repel 10 Enemy Attacks, Hit 24 Areas Of Concentration Of Manpower And Equipment Of Invaders On October 21

The Armed Forces of Ukraine last day, October 21, repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of 10 settlements and hit 24 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy, as before, focuses on deterring the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, while at the same time leaving no attempts to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The enemy bombards the positions of Ukrainian troops along the line of contact and continues to strike at critical infrastructure and civilian homes.

During the day, the enemy launched 5 missile and 19 air strikes, carried out more than 94 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

Areas of about 20 settlements were subjected to enemy attacks.

For its crimes, the enemy used aviation and anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as strike Shahed-136 UAVs.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation is without significant changes.

The deployment of a joint regional group of troops of Russia and Belarus continues.

During the day, enemy aircraft carried out training flights in the airspace of Belarus.

According to available information, between the Russian and Belarusian military there are several cases of conflicts against the background of national affiliation and the defiant attitude of Russians towards Belarusians.

In other directions, the enemy carried out shelling from various types of weapons.

The fire defeat by the Defense Forces on October 20 of the repair base of the occupiers and enemy equipment in the area of ​Nova Kakhovka, in the Kherson Region, was confirmed.

The aviation of the Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 16 attacks on the enemy during the past day.

The defeat of 3 strongholds and 10 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as 3 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems of the invaders, was confirmed.

In addition, Ukrainian air defense units shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft and one Orlan-10-type UAV in different directions.

Soldiers of missile troops and artillery over the past day hit 2 control points, 14 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot, an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy, enemy artillery in firing positions and 5 more important targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 5 enemy attacks, hit a bridge and a pontoon crossing of the enemy.