NACB And SACPO Inform Ex-MP Hranovskyi About Suspicion Of Organizing Corruption Scheme At OPP For UAH 93.3 Mln

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) have informed the former member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction Oleksandr Hranovskyi about the suspicion of organizing a corruption scheme that caused damage to the Odesa Portside Plant (OPP) (99.57% belong to the state) in the amount of UAH 93.3 million.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a representative of the NACB.

The actions of the ex-MP are qualified under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of power or official position) of the Criminal Code.

The investigation found that Hranovskyi organized a scheme by which the OPP sold mineral fertilizers to a predetermined company at prices lower than market prices.

Further, this company resold goods to foreign companies in the real sector of the economy at competitive prices.

However, the supply to these companies was physically provided by the OPP.

The scheme was valid during March-December 2015, because of which the OPP did not receive income in the amount of about UAH 93.3 million.

In March 2020, the investigation reported suspicion to four participants in the scheme, namely: Hranovskyi's proxy, Deputy Director of the OPP, a head of the department of the OPP, and the owner of a non-resident company participating in a corruption scheme.

The proxy of the ex-MP and the owner of the company participating in the scheme were put on the wanted list.

Hranovskyi was reported suspected in absentia.

The investigation takes all necessary measures to prosecute all participants in the corruption scheme.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2021, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau prepared draft suspicions to former members of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Hranovskyi and Ihor Kononenko.

The Odesa Portside Plant specializes in the production of ammonia and urea, transshipment of chemical products coming from the CIS countries for export.

99.5667% of the OPP shares are owned by the state and managed by the State Property Fund.