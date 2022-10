Conor Kennedy, great nephew of the 35th President of the United States John F. Kennedy, said that he defended Ukraine in the ranks of the International Legion. He wrote about this on his Instagram page.

According to him, he heard about the International Legion and went to the embassy the next day to enlist. Kennedy wrote that he gave his real name to only one person because he did not want special treatment for himself, and did not talk about his decision to family members and friends except for one person.

“Going in, I had no prior military experience and wasn’t a great shot, but I could carry heavy things and learned fast. I was also willing to die there. So they soon agreed to send me to the northeastern front. My time in Ukraine wasn’t long but I saw a lot and I felt a lot. I liked being a soldier, more than I had expected. It is scary. But life is simple, and the rewards for finding courage and doing good are substantial,” he said.

He wrote that his friends in Ukraine know why he had to return home, and that he would always owe them. Kennedy added that his fellow International Legion members from different countries are the bravest people he has ever met and true freedom fighters: "As are the citizens I knew, many of whom have lost everything in their long struggle against oligarchy, and toward a democratic system. They know this isn’t a war between equals, it’s a revolution.”

At the end of the message, Kennedy wrote that Russia's war against Ukraine "will shape the fate of democracy in this century” and called for support for Kyiv by joining the legion, sending medicine or helping on the border.

"Every day, someone there sacrifices everything for a lasting peace. They can’t be asked to act alone,” he added.

Recall that earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allowed visa-free entry for volunteers of the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine.

In July, the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urged not to believe the statements of the Russian Federation about losses among volunteers.