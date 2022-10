U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Spoke with Shoigu Today, Then Called Reznikov

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin today held a telephone conversations with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, after which he called Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

This is stated in press releases on the website of the U.S. Department of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On October 21, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone with Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu. Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing war against Ukraine,” the release said.

According to the report, in a conversation with Reznikov, Austin confirmed the United States' unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine's ability to resist Russia's aggression.

“Secretary Austin also underscored the international community's continued support in building Ukraine's enduring strength and safeguarding Ukraine's ability to defend itself in the future, as demonstrated by the security assistance commitments made by allies and partners at the most recent Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on October 12,” the release said.

It is noted that Reznikov and Austin promised to maintain close contact.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with members of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Turner, Jim Himes and Eric Swalwell, who visited Kyiv.