The UkrGasVydobuvannya Joint Stock Company has launched a well in the Kharkiv Region with a production rate of more than 140,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

UkrGasVydobuvannya has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that it was possible to achieve such high productivity due to the qualitative conduct of 3 stages of hydraulic fracturing, which made it possible to fully unleash the potential of gas-bearing horizons.

At the same time, the peculiarity of the above-mentioned hydraulic fracturing operation is that all stages were performed within the same production cycle due to the use of an equal-pass arrangement (Monobore) using a polishing funnel and a sealing unit ("stinger").

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UkrGasVydobuvannya in September reached record drilling figures.

Also, UkrGasVydobuvannya and MND (Czech Republic) signed a memorandum of cooperation in geological exploration and hydrocarbon production at sites in the western part of Ukraine.

In 2021, compared to 2020, UkrGasVydobuvannya reduced natural gas production by 4%, or by 560 million cubic meters, to 13.67 billion cubic meters.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest natural gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.