The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has allowed the National Police to conduct an absentee investigation against a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin Russian oligarch Arkady Rotenberg.

This is stated in the court ruling, a copy of which is at the disposal of Ukrainian News Agency.

The court ruled this decision on October 12.

The court granted the National Police permission to conduct an absentee investigation on Rotenberg's suspicion of legalization, laundering of proceeds of crime, and tax evasion.

The court also allowed an absentee investigation into Rotenberg's son Igor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union imposed sanctions against Russian businessmen Arkady Rotenberg, Konstantin Malofeev, Yuri Kovalchuk, Nikolai Shamalov and 4 other people and 3 companies close to Putin due to the situation in Ukraine.