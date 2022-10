The Ukrainian military has already de-occupied 88 settlements in the Kherson Region and 551 in the Kharkiv Region.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kharkiv Region - 551 settlements deoccupied. Kherson Region - 88 settlements deoccupied," he wrote.

Tymoshenko noted that work is ongoing to restore critical infrastructure in all deoccupied territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine from September 21 to October 6 managed to make a 55 km breakthrough and free 93 settlements of the Kharkiv Region from Russian occupiers.

About 2,000 mobilized Russians arrived on the occupied territory of the Kherson Region, at the same time the invaders announced the evacuation of Russian teachers and doctors brought to the Kherson Region.