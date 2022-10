Currently, the Ukrainian army does not have such anti-missile defense equipment that could fight the Iranian ballistic missiles that Russia ordered from Iran. But the military is looking for a way out of the situation. Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this at the briefing.

"Unfortunately, we have information that Russia will strengthen its capabilities with the help of Iranian ballistic missiles. Our specialists [of the anti-aircraft missile forces] say that the best defense against them is to destroy them in warehouses. Because currently Ukraine does not have such anti-missile systems of defense in order to effectively counter them," he said.

According to him, the only possible obstacle is if the world finds mechanisms to prevent the delivery of these missiles to Russia.

Ihnat also spoke about the operation of the German air defense system IRIS-T. He noted that this system has proven to be excellent and has already undergone a baptism of fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran said on Monday that Tehran did not hand over drones to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

The General Staff reported that Iran promised the Russian Federation to send instructors and assistants to its territory to train operators in the use of the promising Arash-2 attack drones.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and its allies intend to prevent the transfer of Iranian weapons and drones to Russia.