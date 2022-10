President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with members of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Turner, Jim Himes and Eric Swalwell, who visited Kyiv.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The head of state emphasized that the congressmen's visit to Ukraine is particularly important today, when Russia has intensified its terror against peaceful cities and civilian infrastructure by striking with missiles and Iranian drones," the statement said.

According to the President, such a visit shows strong bicameral and bipartisan support for Ukraine and confirms that the USA is Ukraine's strategic partner.

Zelenskyy told congressmen about the situation on the front lines and the priority needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and called for increasing aid to bring peace closer.

Separately, the President emphasized the importance of transferring air defense systems to Ukraine in the necessary quantity to create an air shield over the country, which should protect the civilian population and critical infrastructure facilities.

Such systems would become an important element of security guarantees for our state.

During the meeting, the issues of Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine and security guarantees were discussed.

The parties exchanged views on the strengthening of sanctions pressure on the aggressor country, and Zelenskyy quickly emphasized the importance of recognizing Russia as a terrorist state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the USA assured that the results of the congressional elections will not affect the level of support for Ukraine.