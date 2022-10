Since the beginning of 2022, a total of 34,400 agricultural producers have attracted loans worth UAH 66.832 billion under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9 program.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past week, 1,384 farmers received loans worth UAH 1.97 billion.

The leaders in terms of lending for this period are the Kyiv (UAH 10 billion), Vinnytsia (UAH 7.15 billion), Kirovohrad (UAH 6.654 billion), Dnipropetrovsk (UAH 4.483 billion), and Odesa (UAH 4.437 billion) Regions.

At that, the largest volumes of loans during this time were provided by: Raiffeisen Bank (UAH 14.262 billion), PrivatBank (UAH 14.157 billion), Oschadbank (UAH 10.965 billion), Ukrgasbank (UAH 6.608 billion), Credit Agricole Bank (UAH 6.181 billion), FUIB (UAH 4.596 billion).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, banks issued loans of UAH 38.507 billion to agrarians to ensure a complex of spring field work.