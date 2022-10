The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already shot down 85% of Iran's Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. This was said by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yurii Ihnat, at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If we conditionally take 2 weeks of the extreme use of our combat forces and means against drones and the effectiveness of their downing, then we have a figure of 85% today, namely Shahed-136," he said.

He noted that from the first use of Iranian drones by the enemy - the Shahed-136 kamikaze, which was discovered on September 13, until today, the servicemen and military authorities of Ukraine have gained an idea of ​​how to effectively organize interaction and what forces and means to detect and destroy them.

The spokesman said that aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, air defense of land forces, anti-aircraft self-propelled guns, large-caliber machine guns, electronic warfare systems are facing this danger today.

Ihnat noted that some try to shoot down drones with assault rifles, but this is ineffective against the Shahed-136 and dangerous in densely populated areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of October 19, since the first downing of an Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone on the territory of Ukraine (September 13, Kupyansk), the Ukrainian military has already destroyed 223 UAVs of this type.

Russia labels Iran's Shahed-136 kamikaze drones as Geran-2.