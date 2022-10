Belarus today does not need any war.

The self-proclaimed president of the country Aleksandr Lukashenko stated this, the Belarusian publication Belta reported this on Friday, October 21.

Lukashenko told reporters that there is allegedly no mobilization in the country, even hidden one, and that the country is not going and does not want to fight.

"Ignore this howl. We're not going anywhere today. No war to date. We don't need her. Calm down. Everyone should do their job if we want there to be no war," the self-proclaimed head of Belarus noted.

Lukashenko also said that he does not believe in the beginning of World War III, but the world is now very close to its deployment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 10, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus said that he was aware of an alleged attack on Belarus by Ukraine.

On October 10, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that Belarus is not going to fight with Ukrainians and other peoples if there are no provocations and "wrong actions."

At the same time, on October 4, Lukashenko announced that his country was participating in the war in Ukraine.