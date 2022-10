How Many Types Of UAVs Does Iran Have And What Kind Of Trouble Can It Create. Explanation Of AFU

Iran has a large line of drones, at least 10 types of them, including strike ones, which can create trouble for Ukraine. This is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the words of the speaker of the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat on the air of the telethon.

"Iran has a large line of drones, both the ones you mentioned (Arash-2) and smaller ones like the Shaheds, and attack drones that can carry a lot of weapons, are quite powerful for their weight and can actually strike as our Bayraktar," he said.

According to Ihnat, Iranian UAVs can also work as a target detection and strike system.

"These are unpleasant things that can happen to us," he added.

At the same time, Ihnat noted that the Russian Federation also has such complexes, but there they could not establish wide production for their mass use.

"We saw Russian Orlans in large numbers, which were shot down in large numbers. Russia really has them, for the rest - went to Iran to ask. And Iran has at least 10 types of drones," he explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the current day, the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 6 strikes against the Russian occupiers.

The U.S. and its allies intend to prevent the transfer of Iranian weapons and drones to Russia.

Iran has promised the Russian Federation to send instructors and assistants to its territory to train operators in the use of advanced attack drones Arash-2.

In response to this, the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic stated that Tehran allegedly did not provide Russia with drones.