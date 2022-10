The Armed Forces of Ukraine did open fire on the Antonivskyi Bridge, but as a result, civilians could not be injured, since it was already after the curfew, and the crossing, which could be used by civilians, works until 8:00 p.m.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Operation Command South, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Even the occupiers themselves claim that civilians cannot be on the bridge at this time, because it is a curfew and very strict measures are taken against those who might violate it. There were no civilians there," Humeniuk said.

She assumed that the victims could have been the occupiers themselves, who had changed into civilian clothes.

"They are trying to hide their affiliation with the military and paint a picture that the civilian population is being shelled. But this is not the case," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers announced that 10 civilians were wounded as a result of the shelling and 4 were killed. Allegedly, these people were crossing the Dnieper River.

It will be recalled that the collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, whom Russia appointed to manage the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region, announced the beginning of the evacuation of residents of the areas controlled by the Russian army on the right bank of the Dnieper River.

The evacuation actually began on October 20.

The British Ministry of Defense believes that Russia may be considering a plan for a large-scale retreat of its forces to the west of the Dnieper River.