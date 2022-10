The Ukrenergo national energy company introduces a temporary controlled restriction of electricity consumption in Kyiv and the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr Regions.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to a sharp increase in the level of electricity consumption, the Ukrenergo control center is forced to introduce a temporary controlled restriction of electricity consumption in Kyiv and the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr Regions. This will help reduce the load on the power grid and give energy workers time to repair equipment damaged by terrorist attacks," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, temporary power outages began again in the Kyiv Region on the morning of October 21.

Ukrainians were urged to avoid turning on electric heaters during the next two days, despite the sharp cooling in Ukraine.