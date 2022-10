Russian terrorist forces launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. There are hits to industrial infrastructure and victims. Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram on Friday, October 21.

"Today, around 8:00 a.m., the enemy launched a rocket attack on the city of Kharkiv. Hits were recorded at an object of industrial infrastructure in the Kyivskyi district of the city. All emergency services are working on the spot. Previously, 6 people were injured. Information about the destruction and victims is being clarified," Syniehubov wrote.

Also, the cities of Kupyansk and Vovchansk, as well as settlements of Kupyanskyi, Chuhuyivskyi, Kharkivskyi and Bohodukhivskyi districts came under Russian shelling last day. According to the regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, a 30-year-old man was hospitalized with an injury in the Bogodukhiv district during the day. A 56-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were hospitalized in the Kupyanskyi district. Also, a 55-year-old man who was injured the day before sought medical help in Kupyansk.

Demining of the liberated territories continues. During the day, pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service defused 657 explosive objects.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 4, the Russian occupiers shelled two districts of Kharkiv. A local resident was killed.

Russian occupation forces also launched a rocket attack on a hospital in the Kupyanskyi district of the Kharkiv Region, as a result of which a doctor was killed.

In the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Kharkiv Region, which was recently liberated, law enforcement officers discovered another torture chamber of the Russian occupiers.