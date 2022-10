Occupiers Said About Death Of 4 People During Shelling Of Crossing In Kherson

Russian propagandists said that on October 20 a crossing over the Dnieper River was shelled, as a result of which 4 civilians were killed.

This was announced by the occupying authorities of the region, Russian TASS reports.

The "head of the government" of the Kherson Region, Serhii Yeliseyev, claims that a missile attack took place, as a result of which 2 people were killed and 10 were injured. The injured were sent to the Kherson regional hospital.

Later, the deputy governor of the Kherson Region, Kyrylo Stremousov, said that the number of victims of the attack on the crossing had increased to 4.

The Russian mass media also reported on the event, but did not publish photos. According to them, the shelling took place late in the evening of October 20, but why the crossing was working at that time is unknown. According to representatives of the occupation administration, the "evacuation" of people across the Dnieper River was supposed to take place by 8:00 p.m.

It will be recalled that the collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, whom Russia appointed to manage the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region, announced the beginning of the evacuation of residents of the areas controlled by the Russian army on the right bank of the Dnieper River.

The evacuation actually began on October 20.

The British Ministry of Defense believes that Russia may be considering a plan for a large-scale retreat of its forces to the west of the Dnieper River.