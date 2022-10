The Ukrainian military eliminated 100 Russian soldiers over the past day. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 66,750 soldiers.

This is reported by the General Staff.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to October 21 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 66,750 (+100);

tanks - 2,573 (+6);

combat armored vehicles - 5,258 (+3);

artillery systems - 1,648 (+2);

MLRS - 372 (+0);

air defense systems - 189 (+0);

aircraft - 269 (+0);

helicopters - 243 (+0);

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1,325 (+14);

cruise missiles - 329 (+0);

ships/boats - 16 (+0);

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4,006 (+1);

special equipment - 147 (+0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the military and political leadership of Russia officially ends partial mobilization, but at the same time, the forced delivery of summonses to certain categories of Russian citizens does not stop.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported that as of mid-October, about 200,000 people had been called up as part of the mobilization in Russia.