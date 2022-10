In the morning of October 21, temporary power outages began again in the Kyiv Region. Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reports this in Telegram.

"There is an increase in electricity consumption in the region. Due to this, temporary blackouts were forced to start in the region from 9:20 a.m.," Kuleba wrote.

He also called on all residents of the region to totally save electricity.

"This applies to everyone. Turn off unnecessary electrical appliances. From kettles to electric heaters. From irons to washing machines. Do not turn on any energy-consuming device! The Russians have struck our energy infrastructure. Be responsible! Consume sparingly," added the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

In addition, Ukrenergo asks residents of Kyiv and the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr Regions to urgently reduce their electricity consumption. It was also reported that Kyiv saves only 7% of electricity from the 30% required.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians were urged to avoid turning on electric heaters for the next two days, despite the sharp cooling in Ukraine.