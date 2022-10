The total amount of direct documented damage to residential and non-residential real estate, other infrastructure of Ukraine as of September 2022 amounted to more than USD 127 billion (at replacement cost).

This is stated in the KSE Institute report, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, for June-August 2022, Ukraine additionally suffered USD 31.5 billion in losses to its assets.

"The largest share in the total amount of damage belongs to the housing stock - 39.7% or USD 50.5 billion. Compared to the beginning of June 2022, this amount increased by USD 11.2 billion. According to the latest data, a total of 135,800 private and multi-apartment buildings were damaged and destroyed, of which 119,900 are private (individual) houses; 15,600 are multi-apartment buildings; 0,200 are hostels. Compared to the beginning of June 2022, the number of damaged houses increased by 15,000. The total area of ​​damaged or destroyed objects is 74.1 million square meters, which is 7.3% of the total area of ​​the country's housing stock," the report says.

In the second place in terms of the amount of losses is the sphere of infrastructure - 27.7% or USD 35.3 billion, of which USD 26.6 billion - as a result of the direct destruction of roads and USD 4.3 billion - railway losses.

At the same time, for June-August 2022, the damage caused to the railway infrastructure increased by USD 1.7 billion.

"Loss of business assets is at least USD 9.9 billion and continues to grow. This is the third largest item of infrastructure damage. By industry, metallurgy was the most affected. In total, at least 412 businesses have been damaged or destroyed since the beginning of the war, of which 64 are large and medium-sized enterprises. It is expected that this number may be higher, as there is currently no complete information on the state of Ukrainian enterprises located in the temporarily occupied territories," the report says.

Experts estimate the damages caused to the educational infrastructure of Ukraine at USD 6.95 billion.

In particular, as a result of hostilities, at least 810 and 1,639 objects of educational infrastructure were destroyed, while the largest number of destroyed educational institutions was recorded in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Kyiv Regions.

As of September 2022, since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine, at least 616 administrative buildings, 978 medical facilities, including 24 private health care facilities, 1,270 schools, 786 kindergartens, 775 cultural facilities, 80 religious buildings, 149 tourism facilities, and 153 sports facilities, 2,910 trading points, 19 airports and civil airfields, 110 railway stations and stations, 315 bridges and overpasses of state, local or communal importance, 10 CHPPs, 322 boiler houses were damaged, destroyed, or captured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the war, the Russian occupiers have caused more than EUR 37 billion in damage to the environment.