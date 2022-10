The Armed Forces of Ukraine called on the Belarusian army not to carry out criminal orders and not to enter into a war against Ukraine, for which the self-proclaimed president of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko is preparing. This was stated in an urgent appeal of the Strategic Communications Office (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Friday, October 21.

The appeal states that the people of Ukraine and Belarus have always lived in peace and harmony and fought enemies together, but now the two dictators are trying to hold on to power through war. StratCom emphasizes that Ukraine is not going to attack Belarus, but in case of aggression, it will respond with all severity. The Armed Forces of Ukraine called on the Belarusian army not to allow itself to be drawn into the war, and in case of receiving an offensive order to lay down its arms and surrender to Ukrainian forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 20, the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksii Hromov, stated that the Russian occupying forces may launch a second offensive from the territory of Belarus, but their main goal will not be Kyiv.

On October 17, the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, Valery Revenko, said that Russia will transfer up to 9,000 personnel, about 400 units of ground equipment and up to 100 artillery guns to the territory of Belarus.

On October 16, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the arrival of the aviation component of the troops of the so-called allied state.