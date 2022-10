The Russian occupation forces have once again launched a massive attack using Iranian attack drones on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. Our defenders successfully shot down 15 of the 20 drones. This is reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The threat of missile strikes and the use of attack drones on the territory of Ukraine from the south and north remains.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the current day, the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 6 strikes against the Russian occupiers.

The U.S. and its allies intend to prevent the transfer of Iranian weapons and drones to Russia.

Iran has promised the Russian Federation to send instructors and assistants to its territory to train operators in the use of advanced attack drones Arash-2.

In response to this, the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic stated that Tehran allegedly did not provide Russia with drones.