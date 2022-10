Rolling Blackouts Possible In Ukraine Today. Where To Find Out About Blackout

Further blackouts are possible in Ukraine. Lights can be turned off in all regions. This is reported in the statement of Ukrenergo.

In particular, it is said that it is about Friday.

"Another difficult day awaits us all - temporary restrictions on energy consumption will be possible throughout Ukraine. In which regions - we will inform you tomorrow morning. Please keep your phones charged and pass on information to those who do not use social networks," the company said.

According to him, it will not take days or even weeks to restore networks to their original state. But in order to restore the safety margin of Ukraine's energy system, it takes several weeks.

"But, unfortunately, the voluntary restrictions on consumption have so far been insufficient, as a result of which we were forced to apply restrictions by some enterprises and apply emergency shutdown schedules for citizens," the statement reads.

In addition, Ukrenergo asks residents of Kyiv and the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr Regions to urgently reduce their electricity consumption. It was also reported that Kyiv saves only 7% of electricity from the 30% required.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians were urged to avoid turning on electric heaters for the next two days, despite the sharp cooling in Ukraine.