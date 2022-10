The military-political leadership of the Russian Federation officially completes partial mobilization, but the forced handing of summons to certain categories of Russian citizens does not stop. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"In the village of Mosrentgen, Moscow Region, those mobilized were placed at the deployment point of the 27th separate motorized rifle brigade for their medical examination and subsequent sending to the combat zone. During the already carried out mobilization measures, significant problems arise," the message says.

In addition, the occupation leadership continues the forced mobilization of the male population in temporarily occupied territories. At the same time, the evacuation of civilians in certain directions began.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in order to surrender a military of the Russian Federation or forcibly mobilized person from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine has to contact the "hotline" of the "Want to Live" project, contact them, determine the location and organize surrender with a white flag, without weapons and with raised hands.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that as of mid-October, about 200,000 people had been called up in Russia as part of mobilization.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian military eliminated 370 Russian soldiers per day. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 66,650 soldiers.

Also, the ratio of losses of Ukrainian defenders in relation to Russian occupiers is about 1 to 6.5. The critical limit of the loss ratio is 1 to 8, after which the enemy's army will psychologically "crumble."