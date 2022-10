The Parliament of the Netherlands supported the creation of a special tribunal to investigate crimes committed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, announced this in his Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Dutch parliament voted to create a special tribunal in The Hague to prosecute Russian military and political leaders for the invasion of Ukraine," he wrote.

Prior to this, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) called for the creation of a special tribunal, in particular, this was discussed in the last resolution of the assembly, adopted last week.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of October, the Verkhovna Rada appealed to the United Nations, the parliaments and governments of its member states, the European Union, and the Council of Europe regarding the creation of a special international tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

In late September, the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a meeting with diplomats regarding preparations for the creation of an international tribunal, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed a working group to create a special tribunal on the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation.