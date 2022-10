Restrictions On Electricity Consumption Introduced In Kharkiv, Sumy And Poltava Regions - Ukrenergo

The Ukrenergo Dispatch Center introduced a temporary restriction of electricity consumption in the Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava Regions. This is stated in the message of the Ukrenergo national energy company.

"Due to a sharp increase in the level of electricity consumption, the Ukrenergo Dispatch Center is forced to introduce a temporary controlled restriction of electricity consumption in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava Regions," the statement reads.

Ukrenergo also reminds that the schedule of shutdowns depends on regional energy company in each region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to Russian missile attacks on Thursday, October 20, the electricity supply will be limited throughout Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrenergo asked residents of Kyiv and the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr regions to urgently reduce their electricity consumption.

It was also reported that Kyiv saves only 7% of electricity out of the 30% required.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians were urged to avoid turning on electric heaters for the next two days, despite the sharp cooling in Ukraine.