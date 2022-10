Since the beginning of the grain corridor, 8 million tons of agricultural products have been exported.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On October 20, as part of the implementation of the grain initiative, 2 vessels with 82,000 tons of agricultural products left the port of Yuzhny. In particular, the tanker ATLANTIS ALMERIA and the bulker ARIS T left the port. The food is headed for the countries of Asia and Europe. Since the departure of the first vessel with Ukrainian grain, 8 million tons of agricultural products have already been exported," the statement reads.

According to the report, a total of 362 ships with food for the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa left Ukrainian ports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since October 19, another 6 ships with 86,700 tons of agricultural products left for Asian and European countries from the commercial sea ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.