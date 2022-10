The ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih mining and metallurgical plant (Dnipropetrovsk region) has resumed the production of iron ore.

This is stated in the message of the plant, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“After a temporary stop, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih resumes its mining department. One of the two quarries of the enterprise and two factories - crushing and ore ore-enriching are working again. From August 1, ore production was planned to be suspended for three months. Nevertheless, the mining and processing complex began to work earlier due to the fact that in September it was possible to export an additional volume of iron ore concentrate (50,000 tons) to Poland," it says.

It is noted that the subsequent launch of another quarry, crushing and ore-enriching equipment depends on the volume of concentrate consumption by the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih metallurgical production and export opportunities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih temporarily suspended iron ore production from August.

Earlier, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih temporarily stopped part of investment programs.

Mittal Steel Germany GmbH, which is part of the ArcelorMittal international holding, owns 95.1283% of the plant's shares.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of rolled steel in Ukraine, specializing in the production of long products, in particular rebar and wire rod.