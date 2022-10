181 countries now have diplomatic ties with China. Photo by Xinhua.

"A total of 181 countries have established diplomatic relations with China, up from 172 ten years ago", – Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said, as he hailed the country's diplomatic services over the past decade.

Speaking to journalists Ma said the number of partnerships China has so far established with countries and regional organizations across the world also increased from 41 a decade ago to 113.

Ma said the country had (…) proposed the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation for China-U.S. relations, and advocated the China-EU partnership for peace, growth, reform and civilization.

It has also consolidated strategic support from neighboring countries, and embraced unity and closer cooperation with other developing countries.

"China's national sovereignty, security and development interests have been vigorously protected in the process", – Ma said.