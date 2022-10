Risk Of Second Offensive From Belarus Growing, But Main Goal May Not Be Kyiv - AFU General Staff

Russian occupation troops may launch a second offensive from the territory of Belarus, but their main goal will not be Kyiv.

The deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov announced this at a briefing.

"The threat of a renewed offensive of the Russian Armed Forces in the northern direction is growing. This time, the direction of the offensive can be changed to the west of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border to cut the main logistical arteries of the supply of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine from partner countries," Hromov said.

According to him, on the territory of Belarus, measures are continuing to deploy aviation units, units of other branches of the armed forces of the Russian Federation at relevant airfields and military infrastructure facilities, including those transferred to the full control of the Russians.

"Within the framework of the measures specified in the territory of Belarus, preparations for covert mobilization are being carried out. Belarus continues to provide its territory for launching ballistic missiles and drones, has placed MiG-31 aircraft on its airfields, which can be armed with cruise missiles of the Kalibr type," Hromov added.

He assured that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is constantly monitoring the situation on the northern border.

"If the enemy decides to open the so-called second front - from the side of Belarus - we will be ready to adequately respond," Hromov assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus Valery Revenko said that Russia would transfer up to 9,000 personnel to the territory of Belarus, about 400 units of ground equipment and up to 100 artillery pieces.

On October 16, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the arrival of the aviation component of the group of troops of the so-called allied state.

On October 15, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus said that echelons with Russian troops arrived.