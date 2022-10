Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar says that as of mid-October, about 200,000 people were called up in Russia as part of the mobilization.

She reported this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, the Russian Federation managed to mobilize 66% of the declared number.

"According to reports, the completion of the 107th and the formation of the 24th regular and reserve regiments with a total number of about 146,000 people is ongoing. This happens in all military districts, in the navy and in the air forces," said the Deputy Minister.

She added that due to the accelerated pace of mobilization in Russia, there is a lack of barracks and housing stock, a training and material base, property and instructors for the training of conscripts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization.

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu said that Russia plans to call up 300,000 reservists during mobilization.