President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on sanctions against Russian oligarchs and relatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted a decision of the NSDC on sanctions against oligarchs and Putin's relatives. The list includes more than 3,800 individuals and legal entities - 2,507 and 1,374, respectively," he said.

The President's website on Thursday published two decrees (Nos. 726 and 727) of October 19 on the decision of the NSDC of October 19 to apply and amend personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

In particular, the list of persons to whom sanctions are applied includes: one of the sons of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev - Andrei Patrushev, owner of the company Uralkhim Dmitry Mazepin, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation Ella Pamfilova, son of Igor Sechin, the Rosneft company head, Ivan Sechin, co-owners of Alfa Group Mikhail Fridman and Peter Aven, owner of the Renova holding Viktor Vekselberg, President of Norilsk Nickel Vladimir Potanin, owner of the Severstal company Aleksey Mordashov, owner of Metalloinvest holding Alisher Usmanov, owner of the Eurochem company Andrei Melnichenko, ex-head of Lukoil Vagit Alekperov, Chairman of the Board of Sberbank German Gref.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 12, Zelenskyy put into effect a NSDC decision that expands sanctions against former President Viktor Yanukovych, businessman Serhii Kurchenko, ex-defense minister Pavlo Liebiedev and Russian businessman from the entourage of Russian President Vladimir Putin Oleg Deripaska.

New sanctions have been imposed for 10 years.

In May, the Verkhovna Rada adopted amendments to the legislation that are designed to increase the effectiveness of sanctions, in particular, the possibility of recovering the assets of sanctioned persons in the income of the state is provided.