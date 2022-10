Ruslan Pukhov, a member of the public council at the Ministry of Defense of Russia, said on Russian television that Russia uses Iranian-made drones.

This was reported by the Russian publication The Insider with reference to a fragment of the broadcast of the program "What does it mean," Ukrainian News Agency reports.

While the hosts announced the topic of the air and presented the guest expert to the audience, Pukhov, unaware that the microphones were already on and the camera was shooting him, asked not to focus on drones.

"...we will not rock the boat much, so I ask you very much, strongly on these Iranian... because it's a classic of stories - there is an ass, but there is no such a word. We all know that they are Iranian, but the authorities do not recognize," he said.

The program with Pukhov aired on October 19.

The publication notes that at the moment this video is no longer on the site of RosBusinessConsulting (RBC), but it was found in the browser cache.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States, together with its allies, intends to impose new sanctions on Iran, as well as use other tools of influence to stop the transfer of weapons and drones to Russia.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba decided to submit to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a proposal to terminate diplomatic relations with Iran due to Russia's use of Iranian-made drones against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said Tehran did not hand over drones to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting of the G7 countries, said that the Russian Federation ordered 2,400 kamikaze drones from Iran.