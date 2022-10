President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier the deployment of an air shield over Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"He had a substantive and productive conversation with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. I thanked Germany for the first IRIS air defense system. We must deploy an air shield over Ukraine immediately! Germany will also help overcome the consequences of the missile terror of the Russian Federation," he wrote.

Zelenskyy also said that a visit by the President of Germany to Ukraine is being prepared.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the press secretary of the President of Germany CKerstin Gammelin said that Zelenskyy and Steinmeier will hold a telephone conversation on Thursday.

Earlier, the media became aware that Steinmeier canceled a visit to Kyiv scheduled for October 20 for security reasons.