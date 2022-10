Russian special services are probably preparing terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation to blame Ukraine for this.

This was reported by the press service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Military commissars on the territory of Russia distribute "memos" for local residents, in which Ukrainian special services are accused of planning and conducting terrorist acts against civilians. That allegedly "saboteurs" lay out mined phones, wallets, tablets on roads, benches and in bushes. And that even children's things can be mined in this way," the report said.

The Defense Intelligence emphasizes that the "horror stories" distributed by Russia are a mirror image of the real actions of Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, since after the liberation of Ukrainian lands, many mined objects, household appliances and children's toys were discovered.

"Presumably, the Russian special services are thus preparing the basis for provocations with the subsequent accusation of Ukraine," the intelligence adds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Special Services of the Russian Federation were preparing the murders of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov.