USA Assured That Results Of Congressional Elections Will Not Affect Level Of Support For Ukraine

The results of the elections to the UюSю Congress will not affect the level of support that the United States provides to Ukraine. Washington's position on this issue remains ironclad and steadfast.

The corresponding statement was made by the Deputy Spokesman of the U.S. Department of State, Vedan Patel.

During a Department of State briefing, reporters asked Patel if the results of the congressional elections would affect U.S. support for Ukraine in a way that would decrease.

"I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize once again that President Biden and Minister Blinken have made it very clear that our commitment to our Ukrainian partners is not simply unwavering, it is ironclad," Patel replied.

According to him, the United States intends to continue doing everything possible to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to protect its sovereignty from Russian aggression.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Politico reported with reference to its own sources that if the Republicans win the congressional elections, the United States may reduce aid to Ukraine.

It is worth noting that on October 15, the U.S. Department of Defense published details of a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth USD 725 million.

We also reported that the United States, together with its allies, will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine prepare for waging war in winter conditions.