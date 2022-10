The Ukrenergo National Energy Company asks residents of Kyiv and the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr Regions to urgently reduce electricity consumption.

This is stated in the message of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the central regions of Ukraine, the level of electricity consumption is rapidly increasing. The Ukrenergo dispatch center is forced to introduce a temporary controlled restriction of electricity consumption in this region. We ask residents of Kyiv and the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr Regions to urgently reduce electricity consumption! This will help reduce the load on the power grid and give power engineers time to repair equipment damaged by terrorist attacks," it says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the period from October 10 to 18, Russian troops destroyed 30% of power plants in Ukraine.