Iran has promised the Russian Federation to send instructors and assistants to its territory to train operators in the use of promising attack drones Arash-2.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to preliminary information, the leadership of Iran and the Russian Federation agreed to send advisers and instructors on the use of attack UAVs to the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, it is known about the training of the operators of the already existing Shahed-136 UAVs and promising Arash-2 UAVs,” the General Staff noted.

In addition, according to the authority, there is a high probability that the Russian occupiers will fire on the civilian population of the Kherson Region.

On October 19, in the temporarily occupied territory, messages were sent out calling for the evacuation of the population of Nova Kakhovka, allegedly in connection with the preparation of shelling by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to detailed information, as a result of the strikes of the Defense Forces during the last few days, it was confirmed that enemy personnel and equipment were damaged in the Zaporizhzhia Region - up to 150 servicemen were injured and about 15 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed.

Air Defense Forces have carried out 10 strikes during the past day.

The defeat of 6 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 4 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems, was confirmed.

Air defense units shot down 6 cruise missiles, one Ka-52 helicopter and 16 UAVs, 14 of them are Iranian Shahed-136.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 14 Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones that the Russian occupying army sent over the Mykolaiv Region this night.

The U.S. and its allies intend to prevent the transfer of Iranian weapons and drones to Russia.