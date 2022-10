The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has retained the discount rate at the level of 25%.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that exchange rate stability, supported by this level of the discount rate and additional measures of the National Bank of Ukraine, will continue to contribute to maintaining the manageability of inflation processes.

Inflation in war is expected to rise, but remains manageable.

Consumer inflation in Ukraine was up to 24.6% YoY in September, and core inflation exceeded 20% YoY.

According to preliminary estimates of the National Bank, the acceleration of inflation continues in October.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 28, 2016, the NBU reduced the discount rate from 15% to 14%, and in December 2016 and January 2017 it kept it at the level of 14%, in April 2017 it reduced it to 13%, in May 2017 it reduced it to 12.5%, in October - increased to 13.5%, in December 2017 - to 14.5%, in January - to 16%, in March 2018 - to 17%, in July 2018 - to 17.5%, in September 2018 - to 18%, in April 2019 - reduced to 17.5%, in July 2019 - to 17%, in September 2019 - to 16.5%, in October 2019 - to 15.5%, in December 2019 - to 13.5%, in January 2020 - to 11%, in March - to 10%, in April - to 8%, in June - to 6%, in March 2021 - increased to 6.5%, in April 2021 - to 7.5%, in July - to 8%, in September - to 8.5%, in December - to 9%, in January 2022 - by 1 p.p. to 10%, in June 2022 - by 15 p.p. to 25%.