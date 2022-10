The USA will help Ukraine in the restoration of infrastructure.

This was announced by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in Washington, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo signed a joint statement on supporting Ukraine's infrastructural stability and its recovery through enhanced bilateral cooperation.

The statement provides for the creation of a Joint Working Group (Task Force), which will deal with the issue of involving American state institutions, businesses and experts in the process of restoring Ukraine's infrastructure.

"Within the framework of the created Joint Working Group, we will be able to build an effective model of our cooperation and move on to the implementation of specific projects faster. We expect the active participation of American business and expert organizations in this process. For the effective involvement of business, we need new fast procurement tools that will rely not only on the price factor, but also on other competencies. I am grateful to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo for their cooperation and willingness to actively participate in the restoration of Ukraine's infrastructure. In addition, we are working together on further isolating Russia on the international stage," Kubrakov said.

According to the report, the parties agreed to hold the first meeting of the Joint Working Group in the near future, its work will be coordinated by the Ministry of Infrastructure, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

"Also, during the meeting with his American colleagues, Oleksandr Kubrakov talked about the operative work of the infrastructure team to restore critically important transport infrastructure. In particular, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, repair work is already underway on 47 of the 322 destroyed bridges. Also, more than 50 temporary bridges have already been set up next to the destroyed bridges. American partners are ready to contribute to this process by providing direct assistance and creating conditions for the involvement of American business and experts in this process," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joseph Biden signed the law on temporary state funding, which allows avoiding the suspension of the work of state institutions and, among other things, provides for the allocation of USD 12.3 billion in aid to Ukraine.