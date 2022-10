Mobilized From Russia Robbing And Looting In Luhansk Region - Defense Ministry

Recently mobilized from Russia are robbing and looting in the Luhansk Region.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the available information, reinforcements from the number of mobilized persons have arrived in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region. There have been numerous incidents of robberies and looting," the authority reported.

The General Staff does not rule out that a significant number of the mentioned contingent came from prisons.

Despite the fact that the enemy did not conduct active offensives in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled the areas of more than 20 settlements along the entire contact line.

Among them are Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva of the Donetsk Region and Mykilske, Orikhiv and Chervone of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

The enemy continues to set up defensive positions in the Pivdennobuzke direction.

To deter a counteroffensive, our troops are shelling localities along the entire contact line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russians are settling collaborators in abandoned houses in the temporarily occupied Stanytsia Luhanska in the Luhansk Region.

The SSU has identified 30 more traitors in the Luhansk Region who may be involved in kidnappings and robberies.

More than 11,200 houses, 479 industrial enterprises, 167 educational institutions and 64 hospitals were damaged or completely destroyed by Russia in the Luhansk Region.