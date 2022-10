Swiss President Comes To Ukraine For Preparatory Work For Reconstruction Of Country

The President of Switzerland, Ignatius Cassis, arrived on a visit to Ukraine for preparatory work for the reconstruction of the country. Cassis announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I returned to Ukraine a year after my last visit. The goal: to get a picture of the military situation, humanitarian situation and preparatory work for the reconstruction of the country," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, Switzerland allocated CHF 2.5 million (about UAH 100 million) in humanitarian aid to support milk production farms in those regions of Ukraine affected by hostilities (in particular, in the Chernihiv, Kyiv, and Sumy Regions).

In August, Ukraine agreed with Switzerland to represent Ukrainian interests on the territory of Russia, but Russia did not agree to this.

In September, a member of the Swiss parliament, a member of the foreign affairs committee, Nicolas Walder, commenting on the issue of the selective disconnection of Russian banks from the SWIFT system (to date, only 7 banks have been disconnected), said that all Russian banks should be disconnected from the system, and sanctions should generally be strengthened.