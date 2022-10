Kadyrov Says His Minor Sons Take Part In Battle With AFU

The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that his minor sons, whom he previously sent to Ukraine, allegedly took part in a real combat clash with the Ukrainian military.

Kadyrov announced this in his Telegram channel.

"Akhmat, Eli and Adam visited the contact line, where fierce battles with Ukrainian nationalists are currently taking place. As befits Chechen soldiers, they immediately got down to business," Kadyrov wrote.

According to Kadyrov, his underage sons allegedly made their way "up close" to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, after which they "provided” fire cover for the Chechen militants.

He also posted a video allegedly taken during a fight involving his sons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 3, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced his intention to send his sons to Ukraine.

We will remind, Kadyrov has three minor sons: 16-year-old Akhmat, 15-year-old Eli and 14-year-old Adam.

And already on Tuesday, October 18, Kadyrov's sons in military gear and with weapons in their hands walked through the streets of occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region.